SUMMERVILLE — Colleen Cooney found a passion and skill for photography through the Summerville Story Project, and a desire to re-create some of the old photos the group has collected.
Cooney said she was inspired to start taking photos by Martha Smith, who was one of the original forces behind the Story Project. Smith asked her to start taking photos of the Labor Day celebration, one of Summerville’s biggest events.
“I never had really been into photography before that, and I guess I found that I do have a little bit of talent to put together a shot,” Cooney said.
Once she started taking photos, she found she enjoyed it, and could apply it to the story project. She began a “Then and Now” project through her photos after noticing she had some that matched up with some of the group’s old photos.
Cooney took some of the old photos the group has collected over the years, and started to match them to her own photos. She goes out on nice days to take new photos of the same locations as shown in others.
“I’ve taken pictures over the years, and now I’m trying to match them up partly too,” Cooney said. “Every once in a while you’ll get a nice sunny day to go take photos.”
Cooney explained that even some of the members of the group don’t remember Summerville during it’s prime. She said it is through the pictures they have learned where some of the old buildings were.
“We learned to write through this (project) too. That was something that I had never thought that I could do either, I never thought that I was a very good writer in school, but Martha Smith was an English teacher, and she encouraged us to write. Really some of these things, if it hadn’t been for her encouraging me to take pictures, encouraging me to write, in my old age I’ve learned that I do have some abilities that I didn’t think I did,” Cooney said.
She is continuing to take photos of the town, both for the Then and Now project and to preserve the town in its current state for future generations. These photo comparisons are likely to be the theme for the next calendar the story project group undertakes to raise money for future projects.