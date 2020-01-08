ST MARYS — Monday evening's St. Marys Area School District board of directors meeting began with student representative Baird Bankovic's report on winter activities.
Bankovic first offered a “Thank you” to the SMASD Foundation for its donation of a high-flow regulator to the St. Marys Rocket Development Group. The club held its first “fire test” over Christmas break, and it was successful.
The foundation donating to the club supports its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) initiatives, Bankovic added.
He also spoke of Dutch Alumni Career Day, where recent graduates of St. Marys Area High School were invited back for a visit.
“We had a very good turnout, and the students found it very helpful,” Bankovic said.
Superintendent's report
SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth began his monthly board report with a topic that brought a smile to several faces in the room — puppies. He recently participated in a phone call with “New Hope Therapy Dogs,” who informed him a litter of Goldendoodle puppies was just born, and one is being saved to serve SMASD. Funds for a therapy dog are being pursued.
Toth informed the board SMASD is a recipient of a $25,000 “Teacher in the Workplace” grant. Johnsonburg and Ridgway area school districts also received the grant.
Toth said he met with Sam McDonald of Elk County Catholic Schools to discuss “flexible instruction days” to eliminate the use of snow days. Because this would still require health and food services, Toth said, he found the idea unreasonable.
Toth attended a webinar for “Forecast5” — a financial academic projection tool SMASD will be implementing in the future, as well as a webinar for a PA Smart STEM grant, implementing computer science for grades seventh through 12.
He also met with Habitat for Humanity and the Stackpole-Hall Foundation about getting SMASD students involved in building and construction efforts for people in need as part of a positive experience.