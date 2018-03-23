DuBOIS — Every morning when students walk into Sherry Schuster’s math and science classes at DuBois Christian School, they are greeted by Sacha, a Standard Poodle, who recently came to the teacher’s home.
“She’s a trained therapy dog, and really all that means is it’s a dog that’s very calm, and it’s been trained with certain behaviors to behave, and not jump and not be excited,” said Schuster. “Really, it’s just a calming and comforting presence helping students to be more relaxed and capable of learning.”
Many of the students enjoy touching Sacha, said Schuster, noting that research indicates people are calmed by the presence of a dog, and touching a dog calms.
Sacha greets the students as they walk into the classroom and they pet the top of her head and stop to greet her.
“She is the best dog ever,” said student Ashtyn Hale.
Another student, Adam Mowrey, said Sacha always brightens up the classroom.
“When we’re having a bad day, you come into the classroom and you see Sacha, you cannot be sad, because you see Sacha, and you have to pet her and be happy. She’s just so darn cute,” said Gabby Meholick.
Sacha, who is 2, loves the students as much as they love her.
“Especially in the morning when all the kids are going to walk by and touch her, she loves that,” said Schuster. “When I come to school in the morning, and I’m getting the computer out, she can’t wait. She goes to the door, she wants to go over and see all the kids. That’s the highlight of her day is the morning over there.”
Sacha also seems to know when someone is injured or not feeling quite right and she generally goes and lies by them, Schuster said.
Since February, Schuster has been bringing Sacha in three to four days a week.
“I can usually tell if she wants to. If she seems extra tired or something, I don’t bring her,” said Schuster.
The students seem to be responding very well to Sacha and there are plans potentially to introduce her to the elementary classrooms, school officials said.
“In researching therapy dogs in schools before deciding to try this out we found other educators who have used therapy dogs to help students with autism and anxiety as well as reading companions for children,” Schuster said.
“I know my first period class, on Tuesdays, I generally don’t bring Sacha to school, and I have one student who has now decided Tuesday is officially the worst day of the week,” Schuster said. “I don’t know, I can’t really put into words. I know how the dog affects me, and I can see a difference, especially in some students. I wouldn’t know how to necessarily describe that, but I can see a difference in my classroom, but especially in certain students that it matters to them.”
