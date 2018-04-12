DuBOIS — What is believed to have been an act of arson at an abandoned mobile home apparently set on fire for a third time on Time To Bid Road in Sabula early Wednesday morning is being investigated by authorities.
The Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday at 19 Time To Bid Road in the Country Place Trailer Court located just off Kilmer Road, Chief Steve Dunlap said.
A neighbor reported the fire.
“When we arrived, it was fully involved this time,” said Dunlap. “We made it a controlled burn at that point, it was so badly damaged.”
The state police fire marshal was expected to investigate Wednesday afternoon, he said.
No injuries were reported. No damage estimate was immediately available. Authorities are still trying to track down who owns the mobile home, Dunlap said.
The Penfield Volunteer Fire Department and DuSAN Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Firefighters were at the scene until 2:15 a.m.
On Feb. 16, a residence owned by Joan Cameroni, 71, 27 Time To Bid Road, and this same mobile home were apparently set ablaze at 1:25 a.m. Sandy Township Police reported that officers found evidence of an intentionally set fire in a shed and a vacant trailer.
Damage to Cameroni’s home was estimated at $15,000. Damage to the abandoned mobile home was estimated at $5,000.
On March 29 at 11:42 p.m., Sandy Township firefighters were called to the same mobile home for a fire which was called in to 911 by a neighbor driving by.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Ridgway at 814-776-6136 or the Sandy Township Police Department at (814) 371-4220.
