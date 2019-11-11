PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, received a visit from some third grade students, who presented their projects for teaching math concepts they have learned during the year.
Third grade teacher Nikki Rake attended the meeting with a group of her students to show the board some of the math resource projects they had done in her class. Students who presented were Blake Chiplis, Idella Hawk, Marin Martino, Brycen Buffington and Willa Sherwood.
The students picked a third grade math concept they learned at the beginning of the year and created a keynote presentation they believe will help someone else learn the concept. Each student at the board meeting was excited to show their presentation to the board. The students covered concepts like rounding to the nearest 10 and adding multiple double digit numbers.
Rake attended the Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference, which is where she got the idea. During the conference, she learned about “paper slides,” which is having a piece of construction paper under a camera, and students show how to complete a math concept. She began to wonder how to bring technology into this project for her classroom.
“In doing this, it has shown me how creative the students can be using an iPad and the concept of math,” Rake said.
She used the app Keynote by Apple for the children to make their presentations. Rake created a template for the students to start with and explained the basic steps she wanted them to considered when teaching their math concept.
The students only had a little bit of experience with the app, so one day she gave them 20 minutes to explore the app.
“They are very knowledgeable. They are very good with technology, they were teaching me things,” Rake said. “It was very interesting to see what they found, and what I had to give to them.”
The students were very excited to show their presentations and some of the concepts they have been learning in math this year. This is the second year for the project. Rake has the videos of last year’s student projects archived on her page through the school website.
“You guys not only did something really cool, but you presented so well,” elementary Principal Mike Guidice said.