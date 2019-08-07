KERSEY — The Elk County Fair opening ceremony and coronation of the queen was interrupted by a thunderstorm Tuesday evening, but the rain passed, and the crown was placed.
Kayla McMackin of Kersey was crowned the 2019 ECF queen; Ali Groll, ECF’s junior queen and Morgan Billotte of St. Marys, runner-up, and little Lilly Brennan took the crown for ECF princess, according to Elk County Fair Board Treasurer Rita Gerber.
The opening ceremony included Rev. Eric Hart of Maria Lutheran Church leading in prayer, and the singing of the national anthem by recording artist Jenny Lynn, Gerber said.
2018 princess Payton Miller, queen Alexis Swanson and junior queen Torie Swackhammer were also on stage during the crowning, and posed for pictures afterward.
Tuesday, the first night of the ECF, was also senior citizen night, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The best dessert judging was held, as well as the hay-bale toss, watermelon-eating contest and fireworks at dark.
Still to comeThursday evening will include the hay-bale toss, chocolate cake judging at 6:30 p.m., side-by-side drag races on the Al Dietz Track and accordion player Bubba Brennan at 7 p.m.
Friday’s main activities include the traditional mud bog at 6 p.m., blue-ribbon apple pie contest at 6:30 p.m., “A Day Awaits” Christian-based band at 7 p.m. and the pizza-eating contest at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday will kick off with the horse show at 9 a.m., and rides/vendors opening at noon, followed by the decorated bike parade at 2 p.m. and performances by the Allegheny Harmonizers. Also that night are the beautiful baby contest judging, angel food cake judging, the demolition derby at 7 p.m. and “Vintage Vibes” musical entertainment.