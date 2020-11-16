REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee recently named Thomas Thompson the new memorial park’s executive groundskeeper, a title he takes pride in.
Thompson earned this title from the park after devoting many years to maintaining the flowers around the post office monument. With the monument finding a new home in the memorial park, Thompson will be moving his landscaping along with it.
Thompson has been taking care of flowers and landscaping around the post office monument for 17 years. He started because he worked in a flower shop when he started taking care of the flowers on the bridge first.
“I do it for the names on that stone. I’m not related to anybody in this town. I just moved here from somewhere, and those guys deserve more, and now they have more than just flowers,” Thompson said.
When he started out helping others with the flowers, he decided someone should keep up with it. He is very happy to see the veterans being honored with a park in the town.
“Our veterans, the boys have paid the ultimate price,” Thompson said. “I’m not related to anybody in this town, I have no relation with anybody, but that memorial means something to me.”
He said he has a green thumb, and really enjoys his garden. He says he just keeps an eye on them, and will stop by to water and weed whenever they need it.
Thompson already started his work with this new title, helping to get the park ready for the Veterans Day ceremony. He spent two days cleaning up the edges of the park, along the Buzzard property, by hand.
“We’re lucky we have him,” said Francis Caltagerone, one of the originators of the memorial park idea.
Thompson attended the ceremony at the park, and was happy to see the memorial parking looking nice and green with the grass that had been planted and starting to grow.