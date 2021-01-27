REYNOLDSVILLE — The formation of a scholarship in memory of a beloved Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) instructor was a topic of Monday evening’s committee meeting.
Under the miscellaneous part of the agenda, the committee approved that Jeff Tech establish a “Thomas Tinker Scholarship.”
Tinker, a 24-year staff member of Jeff Tech, died in December after his uphill battle with brain cancer.
Tinker was a dedicated Drafting, Design and Engineering instructor who was “beloved” by students and staff alike, said Director Barry Fillman.
Fillman said Jeff Tech will be forming a committee for this grant, which will be awarded to a Drafting, Design and Engineering student who has overcome a medical condition.
Guidelines for the grant will be developed by administration, and it will be awarded at the end of 2020-2021.
As part of his director’s report, Fillman noted that January is “Board Appreciation Month.”
“Thank you for your support during this unique year with unique challenges,” he said to the committee.
President Fred Park thanked Fillman and his staff in return for the efforts they have put in throughout the COVID pandemic.
“We’re blessed with incredible people and incredible kids,” said Filllman.
Later on, Fillman informed members that there are six new cooperative education employers in this year’s program, and thanked Coordinator Joe Shields for that.