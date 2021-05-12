DuBOIS — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition — Isabella Kern, a senior at Richland High School — during an exhibit Saturday at the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center in downtown DuBois.
Kern, of Cambria County, won for her oil paint on canvas titled, “America’s Working Woman.” Her teacher is Martha Ringler.
An independent panel of judges selected Kern’s work from a record 70 entries, which is one of the largest groups of students to participate in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District Art Competition.
Taking second place was Elk County Catholic High School student, Moira Stanish, of Kane, for her graphite pencil art work. Her teacher is Elizabeth Scacchitti.
Third place winner was Addison Semelsberger, from Ebensburg, and Central Cambria High School for her graphite on poster art work. Her teacher is Brian Dumm.
Fourth place winner was Gina Carnovale, of St. Marys, and Elk County Catholic High School for her graphite art work. Her teacher is also Scacchitti.
Fifth place winner was Marcie Orinko, of Brockport, and Brockway Area High School for her watercolor art work. Her teacher is Melanie Oknefski.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
Kern’s art work will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol for one year with winners from each congressional district in the nation. She is invited to attend a reception in Washington, D.C. with other winners, which will take place in June.
Stanish’s work will be hung in Thompson’s office in Harrisburg for one year.
Ten students received Honorable Mentions in the competition. Locally, those included: Olivia Matha, Elk County Catholic HS; Madison Hoyt, DuBois Central Catholic High School; Haven Baker, Brockway Area High School; and Liliane Sysko, Brockway Area High School.
“Congratulations to Isabella Kern on winning this year’s Congressional Art Contest. Ms. Kern is an incredible artist and I look forward to showcasing her artwork in the halls of Congress for the next year,” said Thompson. “The talent displayed at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts is remarkable. Thank you to all who participated for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, I want to thank the family, friends, and teachers who continue to nurture and support these creative talents and all who helped make this year’s showcase a success.”