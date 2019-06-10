Earlier this year, Domtar Paper Co. in DuBois reached a milestone when it reachd two years incident free. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson visited the plant and presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to commemorate the achievement.
Accepting for Domtar were two crew members on behalf of the facility’s 84 employees.
“They (Domtar DuBois) hit two years actually back in January of this year, and the great news is the clock keeps ticking,” said Regional Public Affairs Manager Craig Timm. “We’re over 884 days of working incident-free. Now, when I say incident-free, we are... as part of OSHA, there are certain metrics that you have to follow.”
“We all support each other and, obviously, this is an industry that you’re dealing with heavy equipment and lots of moving parts,” said Timm. “Safety is a primary part of what we do here and it’s just nice to take some time and to thank the employees for working safe, and also to have a member of Congress come and help us celebrate.”
During his visit, Thompson asked the employees what Domtar does that others don’t.
“We put a lot of focus on safety,” said crew leader Bob Tami. “We work with each other 12 hours a shift, with the rest of our crews. And I think we consider each other like family. So, we want to take care of each other just like we were brothers.”
“Watch out for them?” said Thompson.
“Yes, of course. It’s about relationships,” said Tami.
“Sometimes looking after a family, you know it’s like sometimes in the family and you’re looking out for them, feedback’s not always welcome,” said Thompson. “Do you run into that at all? Or does everybody pretty much understand the culture?”
“Yes. We have a great culture and it’s something that I’ve worked here for 13 years and it’s something that I learned along the way and I try to pass it on to the employees that come in,” said Tami. “We really want everyone to be safe and we want to go home the same way that we come here.”
“I took the opportunity once again, I actually have a flag flown over the United States Capitol,” said Thompson. “What an honor to be able to do this. I love this flag and what it represents and how it represents our country. Just down to the simple parts or the basic simple parts that are so straightforward.”
“Today we think about the red color being really the price of freedom and liberty which is the blood of patriots. Those back then and those today that fight and serve and sacrifice,” said Thompson. “And to me the white represents the purity of purpose of this great country. Our intentions. We don’t always get it right the first time, but I forget the name of the patriot of the past who said, ‘Our country, right or wrong.’ We try to do our best and we eventually get there. And then the blue, to me, is like the sky with all those stars on it. It’s endless opportunities of what this great nation provides and what the opportunity that’s out there for each and every one of us.”
With the flag was a certificate from the architect of the Capitol who is responsible for flying the flags over the Capitol. Thompson read the certificate, which stated:
“This is to certify that the accompanying flag was flown over the United States Capitol. This flag was flown at the request of the Honorable Glenn Thompson, member of Congress, commemorating that on Jan. 4, 2019, the 84 employees at Domtar DuBois Converting and Distribution worked two years safety incident free. The employees are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and look forward to many more productive years ahead. Congratulations to all employees.”
“I’m very proud of the employees of Domtar DuBois for their efforts and surpassing two years without a recordable incident and we’re honored to have received this flag from the Congressman,” said Plant Manager Kip Jones. “Safety is the most important thing we do here. It really is. It’s a culture.”
Domtar, located at 377 Satterlee Road, is the largest producer of uncoated printing and business papers in the U.S., said Timm.
“In DuBois, it’s a converting and a distribution site, which means they take large roles of paper and they convert them, what we call to retail size and they literally ship it from here all over the United States. So, paper could ... it could be coming from as close as Johnsonburg. We have a paper mill in Johnsonburg, or it could be coming from our sister sites ... literally throughout North America.”