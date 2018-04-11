Young artists are invited to submit their artwork for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent throughout the nation, as well as in this area’s congressional district.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson has announced the details of the competition to his 5th District.
The winning piece of artwork from each congressional district across the country will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol.
“This is a great opportunity for young artists to have their talents critiqued by an independent panel of professional artists,” Thompson said. “The winner of the competition will have the honor of displaying their work in Washington, where it will be seen by countless visitors to the U.S. Capitol throughout the year.”
All entries for the 2018 competition must be received no later than Friday, April 20, at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced at a reception and public showing of all entries at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois.
Contestants’ entries must meet the following criteria:
Be two dimensional
Be no larger than 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick
Not weigh more than 15 pounds
Be original in concept, design, and execution and violate no U.S. copyright laws.
To view the complete contest rules and generate an application, visit www.thompson.house.gov/services/art-competition.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
