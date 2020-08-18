KERSEY — Despite the 2020 Elk County Fair being canceled due to COVID-19, three young ladies still had the honor of being crowned during the queen contest Sunday.
Gina Bush was crowned ECF queen, Kelsey Krise junior queen and Princess Delaney Dunworth.
Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Grace Van Sciver also attended the festivities.
Elk County Fair Treasurer Rita Gerber said the participation in this year's contest was great, despite the fair being canceled.
"There were so many talented girls to choose from," she said. "I feel like we will have a great representation for the ECF."
The contestants were judged during interviews, where they gave speeches on topics like their favorite thing about the fair or what it means to the local community, according to the ECF Facebook page.
ECF Board President Jeremy Dorsey said it was important to board members to still host activities for youth, which generate a positive community response. The open horse show was also held Saturday at the fairgrounds.