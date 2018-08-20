DuBOIS — Directors of the DuBois Area School District are expected to interview three residents interested in filling a vacant Region B seat at a special meeting on Thursday.
The seat, which represents Falls Creek, Bloom, Huston, Sandy and Union townships, was left vacant by the July 29 death of Randall L. Curley Sr., 60, of Rockton.
Interested candidates were to submit a letter of interest indicating their address and a resume to the district by noon Friday.
Three Region B residents applied — Gilbert Barker, Henry Daugherty and Tom Stafford, according to board Secretary Danette Farrell.
A special board meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, for the purpose of interviewing the candidates to fill this vacancy and for all other general business matters. The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and appointing someone to the vacant seat will be on the agenda.
As per Section 3-315 of Public School Code, when a vacancy occurs by reason of death, resignation, removal from a district or region, or other reasons, the vacancy will be filled in accordance with the School Code and Sunshine Act and by appointment by a majority vote of the remaining members of the board within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.
Curley’s four-year term expires in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.