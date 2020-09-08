BENEZETTE — With the arrival of the autumn season also comes an elk country favorite activity — horse-drawn wagon rides at the Elk Country Visitor Center.
Carla Wehler, operations manager, said her family has three generations of wagon teams.
Wehler’s parents, Alvin “Doodge” and Char Vollmer, were the originals, and have taught the other family members of the aspects of driving the teams, she said.
“We all enjoy taking part, and our family does almost all of the wagon rides that take place at the center,” she says.
The Vollmers have been volunteering their time as drivers since 2010.
Wehler says her parents have become “the faces” of the wagon rides, and are even acknowledged in different parts of the state when they travel. They bring something unique to the wagon rides that guests are drawn to.
“They are down-home folks, who do this because they enjoy it, and that shows,” she said. “They love the horses and helping people enjoy elk country, while learning many things in the mean time.”
On July 28, a bench was placed at the ECVC in honor of the Vollmers for all of their efforts, Wehler noted.
The “driver and shotgunner” teams consist of the Vollmers, Wehler and her husband, Tom and Wehler’s son, TJ, and his wife, Kate. Chad Woodward is also a wagon driver, and Wehler’s daughter, Erica, an alternate.
Fall marks the start of the rut, or mating season for elk, when viewers can see large herds of elk gathered together, Wehler says.
“Fall typically starts a cooling trend when the elk will be moving more making them more easily seen,” she notes.
The wagon rides, which began with a 10-person wagon with no cover, have since grown, Wehler said.
“Our guests get to experience an educational wagon ride where they have ample opportunity to ask questions and learn new things,” she said.
Wehler noted the wagon rides are extremely limited this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.