ST. MARYS — Three people in Elk County face drug-related charges following a traffic stop.
Jeremiah James Deemer, 22, of Kersey, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial Mark Jacob’s office April 28.
City of St. Marys Police conducted a traffic stop April 9 in which Deemer was identified as the driver and Vinnie Michael Allegretto, 25, of Kersey, and Harriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Benezette, were passengers.
Police reportedly observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and said the trio were leaving a known “drug house” involved in methamphetamine sales, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Deemer admitted there was marijuana in the car, and police reportedly discovered a pipe and marijuana on the back seat.
Overturf reportedly told police she went into the house in question to get methamphetamine for Deemer and Allegretto, which they then used in the driveway. Overturf allegedly turned over the meth and marijuana she had stored in her underwear, as well as four hypodermic needles. Police also learned Allegretto and Deemer allegedly possessed and used some of the meth prior to being stopped, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk reportedly showed Deemer had several drugs in his system, including amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Allegretto and Overturf were charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to criminal complaints filed at Jacob’s office April 15.
Deemer, Allegretto and Overturf’s preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 9 at Jacob’s office.