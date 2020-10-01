ST. MARYS — Three Elk County individuals are facing several drug charges following an alleged physical altercation that occurred in St. Marys Sept. 19.
Ashley Lynn Holterback, 29, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 21.
Craig Stephen Holterback, 33, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, criminal solicitation by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber Nichole Mohney, 33, of Kane, is charged with conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance on Service Road Sept. 19. Mohney was identified as the driver of the vehicle, with Ashley and Craig Holterback as passengers, who were allegedly found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
When asked if there was anything illegal in the car, Mohney told police there were drugs in her center console. After a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found four Ziploc bags of methamphetamine, numerous rubber bands, torches, cotton swabs, Ziploc bags and containers, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She was also allegedly found to be in possession of a glass smoking device used to inhale methamphetamine.
During the investigation, officers reportedly found that Ashley agreed to meet Craig at the end of Service Road to sell him 10 bags of heroin and one bag of methamphetamine for $260, which was arranged by cell phone. Mohney and Ashley arrived at Service Road, where Crag allegedly entered the back seat, and Ashley handed Craig three empty bags of heroin and a plastic bag containing a crystal substance, which he noticed was short, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He asked for his money back and Ashley allegedly put the $260 into her bra. When he attempted to get the money back, an alleged physical altercation occurred, at which time Mohney allegedly put Craig into a headlock, according to the affidavit.
Eventually, Ashley reportedly gave Craig $100 to stop the altercation. She admitted during an interview with police that she had the intent of ripping Craig off with the empty bags of heroin and then leaving. Mohney allegedly drove her there with the understanding they would split the money, and was conspiring with Ashley during the delivery of heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Ashley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 6 at Jacob’s office.
Craig and Mohney’s preliminary hearings are set for Oct. 20.