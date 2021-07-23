BROOKVILLE — A unique auction item was donated to the upcoming benefit dinner for Zane Zents that is set to take place on July 30 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Jackie and Zane Zents stayed at The Inne At Five Pointe, which is where they got engaged. Jackie Zents recalled that she and her husband spent a lot of time talking with Ron and Shari Wiser, the owners of the Inne and became close acquaintances with them.
When they began planning for the benefit dinner, she reached out for an auction item, thinking of a certificate for a stay at the Inne. Instead, Ron Wiser said he had something a little bit better than that, and offered a piece of astroturf from the former Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh. The stadium was home to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates from 1970 to 2000.
On Jan. 6, 2001 an auction was held at Three Rivers Stadium where all the items were to be sold including the astroturf. About 200 pieces were cut to three-feet squares to be auctioned off, sold for $250 each.
The remaining astroturf was bought by the Shanahan family to be used on their golf driving range, but was never put down. Gary Shanahan of Rimersburg became the owner, and the rolls of astroturf were kept in his farm where it remained until his death and estate auction on April 24 of this year.
During the auction, Wiser purchased the rolls and moved them to his home in Sligo, where it remains today. The rolls are 15 feet wide by 100 yards long.
Wiser donated the 20-yard line roll to the Zents for the benefit auction, a 15-foot by 17-foot piece. The piece of astroturf is currently on display in the Clarion Mall for anyone who wants to see it or touch it before entering a bid.
“Entrees must be present to win. I’m not taking this thing home with me,” Jackie Zents joked.
The astroturf will be auctioned off through closed envelope bids, with the roll going to the highest bidder. The bids will be opened following the benefit dinner, and will be the final item auctioned off.
Those who want to enter early bids can send them to the Zents at 366 Hughey Road, Brookville PA, 15825, or can call Zents at 814-648-3252.