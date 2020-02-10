DuBOIS — Sandy Township has announced its paving projects for 2020 and will advertise for bids.
Roads to be paved this year include 2 1/2 miles of Kilmer Road, West Long Avenue and West Liberty Church Road, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“I did just want to put in there that last year we did approve the program with the intentions of the board to fix all the roads that we didn’t do the previous year,” said Arbaugh. “There are two other roads that we couldn’t move forward with this year, essentially. One because of budget constraints, second is that we believe that we’ll get a better price if we do the Maple Avenue turnback because they’ll already be in the area working — that will be Walnut and 10th Street.”
The township administration’s recommendation was to hold off on those two roads until the Maple Avenue “Turnback” is completed and they can be paved at that time.
In November 2019, the supervisors approved a resolution to take over Maple Avenue through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Turnback” Program, in addition to Dixon Avenue and Tozier Avenue. As a result of this program, the township will receive a lump sum of money for taking over Maple Avenue to completely redo it, the storm drains associated with it and improve the stormwater issues. The township will also receive “Turnback” money for annual maintenance of the road.
“But there were four on the list that we didn’t get to last year, which included West Liberty Church, West Long Avenue, 10th and Walnut,” said Arbaugh.
The estimated cost for the paving project is $540,402. The township budgeted $550,000 for the year for paving.
Also, Arbaugh said the township is working on extending the sanitary sewer system to the Platt Road area, specifically two mobile home parks, and also leaving a connection for an industrial park. Surveys are being conducted to determine if that area could qualify as low- to moderate-income so Community Development Block Grant money could be used to extend the sewer. Along with that, Arbaugh said the township would be able to waive the tap-in fees for the mobile home parks.