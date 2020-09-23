DuBOIS — Three Sandy Township Police officers were promoted at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
Upon the recommendation of police Chief Kris Kruzelak and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, the supervisors approved the promotions of Officer Josh Johnston to sergeant and Officers Erik Rupp and Ken Kiehlmeier to corporals.
Following the approval, a pinning ceremony took place.
Sgt. Johnston’s daughter, Kalyn, pinned his badge, while his wife, Maria, and daughter, Alyssa, stood by his side.
Johnston started his employment with the Sandy Township Police Department in 2001. He was instrumental in creating the Sandy Township Police Booking Center, said Kruzelak, noting that Johnston also manages the operation of it. The purpose of the booking center is to fingerprint all persons charged with a crime in Sandy Township and the City of DuBois, said Kruzelak.
Johnston is also responsible for the strategic planning of technology for the department and a member of the Technology Work Group board through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Johnston also assists the chief of police in updating and creating policies of the department.
Cpl. Kiehlmeier’s son, Nash, pinned his badge.
Kiehlmeier has also been with the township police department since 2001. He is a firearms instructor and armorer for the department as well. Kruzelak said Kiehlmeier is also responsible for firearm tactics and best practices. He is a certified Active Shooter instructor for Law Enforcement.
Cpl. Rupp’s son, Trenton, pinned his badge, while his other son, Carson, looked on.
Rupp has been with the township police department since 2006. He is a department field training officer (FTO) and also has certifications in motor vehicle accident reconstruction. He is also a firearms instructor and Active Shooter Instructor for Law Enforcement.
The supervisors also all offered their congratulations to newly promoted Sgt. Johnston, Cpl. Kiehlmeier and Cpl. Rupp.