KERSEY — Three St. Marys men face charges after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified police about alleged nude photos that were exchanged with a 16-year-old girl.
Thomas Micheal Siegel, 20, is charged with corruption of minors, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 2.
According to Ridgway State Police, Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Sept. 5 when a 16-year-old woman sent nude photographs to Siegel’s Facebook account, an act that reportedly occurred in Kersey.
During an interview Nov. 18, 2019, the 16-year-old reportedly admitted to police that she and Siegel sent nude photographs to one another, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Siegel, who was interviewed Nov. 22, 2019, told police he thought the woman was 18 years old, and he never asked her for the nude photos. The woman allegedly offered to perform sexual acts in exchange for tobacco products from Siegel, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Jacob Allen Meyer, 22, of St. Marys, is also charged with corruption of minors, as the 16-year-old woman said she exchanged nude photographs to him as well, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kevin Joseph Gnan, 22, of St. Marys, is charged with corruption of minors, and reportedly admitted to receiving nude photos from the woman, but never sending any to her.
Meyer was interviewed at the Elk County Probation Office in Ridgway Dec. 11, 2019, where he reportedly said he knew the woman was under the age of 18, and admitted to exchanging nude photos and having sex with her.
Siegel, Gnan and Meyer will each face their preliminary hearings May 26 at Jacob’s office.