DuBOIS — The USCAA has announced a ticket discount to the Small College World Series tournament games for residents of Clearfield County and free admission for all attendees to the Sunday night kickoff event at Showers Field.
Any resident of Clearfield County who shows a valid ID at a ticket window at either Showers Field or Heindl Field can purchase tickets to the tournament games for just $2 each. Tickets, which are full-day passes, are good for admission to either Showers Field or Heindl Field for the entirety of games that single day. Children 12 and under are free.
The ability to offer a ticket discount to local residents was due in part to the presenting sponsorship of Visit Clearfield County, the brand for the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and to promote and attract tourism to Clearfield County.
“We’re really excited that the USCAA is offering a local ticket discount to residents of DuBois, Sandy, and all throughout the county,” said John “Herm” Suplizio, City of DuBois manager. “Now all fans essentially can come out and enjoy multiple, elite college baseball and softball games that day at these fantastic new facilities in our town.”
Championship Week for both championships is scheduled from Monday through Thursday. Game times and team matchups can be found at www.smallcollegeworldseries.com.
Opening Ceremonies Kickoff Event
The kickoff event on Sunday night at Showers Field will include an “opening ceremonies” itinerary of a welcome parade for all 20 teams, 10 baseball and 10 softball, a home run derby for both softball and baseball players, and a fireworks show capping off the night.
Between events there will be in-game contests and prizes for fans. The concessions stand will be open serving its full menu that night and during the week at all games. The Sunday Night kickoff event is free admission to all attendees.
About USCAA and the Small College World Series
The tournaments will bring an estimated 500 student athletes to DuBois and Clearfield County.
The USCAA will utilize multiple hotels, restaurants, and shops throughout the nearly weeklong duration of the championships. The United States Collegiate Athletic Association is a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities for small colleges to compete against like institutions for national-championships and student athlete recognition.
The 84-member organization is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, and has been in existence since 2001.
