DuBOIS — It’s almost time to turn Downtown DuBois stores into tasting rooms for the seventh annual Grapes and Hops Walk.
Dan Bowman, Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group manager, said at Wednesday’s Coffee and Commerce that the event will be from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and tickets should be available online for purchase on Friday.
“We are a little bit behind with it, just with the staffing changes, but we’re up and going,” said Bowman, who became the downtown group’s manager in late June.
“We’re looking to have 500 people again,” said Bowman. “I think we’re very close to the same number of stops that we had last year, which should be around 15 or 16.”
“We’ll do pre-sale tickets. We’re not sure about the price yet,” Bowman said. “This is our big fundraiser for the DDRG. First, the tickets will be available online and then, hopefully, within the next two weeks we’ll have physical ticket sales.”
Community Blood Drive
Bowman also announced another Downtown DuBois event — the First Commonwealth Bank Day Challenge Community Blood Drive, which will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Parkside Community Center located at 120 W. Park Ave.
Free T-shirts will be given to all presenting donors, while supplies last only. A group of DuBois businesses are sponsoring the event, he said.
Farmers’ Market
Bowman said the downtown Farmers’ Market is constantly growing.
“I keep getting calls every week about people wanting to come in and be a vendor,” he said. The market is held every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. in the parking lot next to Luigi’s.
The Farmers’ Market will be staged through Oct. 13.
“That place is packed,” said Nancy Duffalo, who attended the Coffee and Commerce. “I know Saturday morning, I water the posies where the former bank building is. There are a lot of people there waiting for it.”
“I think we’ve seen such a nice increase in it. We start a little bit earlier than some communities, but as we progress through the seasons, we’ll still have at least a month and two weeks or so, to show that Farmers’ Market off,” said Bowman.
“Our market manager, Hans Duncan, told me that he would have peaches here soon, too,” Bowman said. “It’s been going very well.”
Large Item Cleanup
Bowman said last weekend’s large item cleanup was a huge success.
“There were a lot of happy people getting some of their junk out, which was good,” Bowman said. “It’s not a big revenue maker for us, but it’s nice to be able to give back to the community.”
