RIDGWAY — Tickets for the annual Ridgway Fire Department gun bash are on sale now.
The annual event, which traditionally draws hundreds of attendees, is scheduled April 6.
“We have them on sale now until the day of the gun bash and at the door,” John Wygant, who is the primary department contact for tickets to the event, said. “The doors will open at 3 (p.m.) and the gun bash will start promptly at 4 (p.m.).”
Tickets require a donation of $15 and food and beverages are provided.
“I don’t know exactly how many we’ve sold, but tickets are going really well right now,” Wygant said. “I don’t see tickets running out either though. We always anticipate selling more so I order more. If someone calls tomorrow and wants a book of tickets, I can hand them a book of tickets.”
In addition to raffles on guns throughout the event, $1,000 will be awarded at the end of the evening at 8 p.m. Guns can be picked up at the drawings, subject to federal firearms regulations. The winner of the cash prize need not be present to win.
The event always draws a crowd to the fire hall on North Broad Street. Wygant said last year’s attendance once again numbered in the hundreds.
“We probably had in the neighborhood of 425 (people) present,” he said. “We did really well on tickets.”
For information on obtaining tickets to the event, contact Wygant at 814-335-3572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.