PUNXSUTAWNEY — Every year, a dinner held the night before Groundhog Day gets the Punxsutawney community and tourists in the spirit for the following morning.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald said the Groundhog Club Banquet is a community tradition that not only celebrates the famous Punxsutawney Phil holiday, but brings people together.
“It has been around for many, many years,” she said. “Originally, there were a lot of residents who attended. In the past decade, there has been a shift to more tourists attending.”
This year’s banquet will be Friday, Feb. 1 at Punxsutawney Area High School, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Dinner by Luigi’s Restorante & Catering will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Fair Weatherman of Phil’s Inner Circle Jeff Lundy will serve as the banquet’s master of ceremonies. The Groundhog Banquet speaker will be WTAJ-TV Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo, who has broadcast from Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day for more than a decade.
“It’s just a fun evening to have a great meal and get excited for Groundhog Day,” Donald said.
Punxsutawney’s “Man and Woman of the Year” are also announced at the annual event, as well as the new Groundhog Club ambassadors.
“Groundhog Day gives the residents of our community and the surrounding ones a chance to experience different cultures, meet new people, celebrate a fun, silly holiday and be a part of something a lot bigger than we realize,” Donald said.
The PGC’s main goal is to promote and preserve the legend of Punxsutawney Phil — the town’s main goal for 133 years, Donald says.
“The Groundhog Club and the community of Punxsutawney works hard to prepare for Groundhog Day and all the events surrounding it,” she said.
Tickets for the banquet are on sale at the GHC Headquarters at 200 West Mahoning Street. The price of $30 includes a buffet-style meal. Man and Woman of the Year forms can also be picked up there or the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Deadline for nominations is Jan. 18 at noon.
Nominations for Groundhog Club ambassadors can be submitted by calling 814-618-5591 or visiting www.groundhog.org.
