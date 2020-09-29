PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Timblin man is facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house and threatening to kill her.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Jesse Don Scott, 39, of Timblin, on Sept. 22 including burglary –overnight accommodations; person present, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, unlawful restraint / serious bodily injury, and harassment –threatening language.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called for a disturbance in Bell Township of a 39-year-old man who climbed through a window of a residence, and was refusing to leave.
The caller allegedly told the police that she feared for her life and that Scott had threatened to kill her.
When police arrived, the victim was at the neighbor’s driveway, and Scott was on the porch of her home. Scott allegedly told police he entered the home through a second-floor bedroom window to talk with the woman.
The victim said she was hiding in the home with the doors locked, hoping that Scott would not hear her and go away. She said she was scared and feared for her safety. When Scott entered through the window, he allegedly followed her downstairs and sat her down on the couch, saying he wanted to talk.
He allegedly blocked her path to leave the house, and would sit her back down on the couch when she attempted to leave. According to the victim, she confronted Scott about drugs she recently found. Scott allegedly became enraged when she told him she threw the drugs away.
At this time, Scott allegedly started to threaten to kill the victim, and refused to leave the home. When Scott went to turn off the television, the victim was able to leave the home and call the police, according to the affidavit.
Scott is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.