PUNXSUTAWNEY — A man faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into his stepfather’s house and attempting to strangle him.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Nathan A. Smith, 35, of Timblin, on March 19 including two felony charges of burglary and strangulation, three misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief, and two summary charges of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a domestic dispute between a father and son. When police arrived on the scene they spoke with the victim, who was Smith’s stepfather.
The victim told police Smith had allegedly arrived at his home intoxicated and asked to come inside. When he was denied and told to leave he kicked the front door in and entered without permission. Police noted damage to the door and door frame when they arrived.
The situation reportedly turned physical when Smith pushed the victim. The victim reportedly pushed him back to create distance between them and Smith allegedly said he was going to kill him.
According to the affidavit, the two ended up on the ground with Smith attempting to strangle the victim with his hands from behind. After a couple of minutes, Smith allegedly wrapped both arms completely around the victims neck.
Police observed the victim’s neck to be red and bruised during the interview. Another person present reportedly pulled Smith off the victim, and a physical fight between Smith and the third person began. They reportedly had just fallen to the ground when police arrived.
Smith has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 14 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.