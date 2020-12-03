REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) English instructor Melissa Mulhollan initiated a new project in the fall of 2020 — having students create a time capsule.
“I realized that they are making history living through and going to school during a pandemic,” Mulhollan said. “Someday, their own children, a grandchild, nieces or nephews or neighbor kids may want to interview them about it for school.”
Although time capsules aren’t typically buried, she gave students the choice to use a container they could “tuck away” somewhere or bury it.
Mulhollan had planned on starting the project in December, but with the uncertainty of schools remaining open, she started the project in October.
“We will still add items all the way to the first of the year, but I wanted to make sure it was something we had well under way before the holidays,” she said.
Being an English teacher, Mulhollan is using the project to teach symbolism.
“For example, students must have at least 10 items in their time capsules,” she said. “They are only allowed to use two pictures. Everything else must be a tangible object.”
Students are required to have five universal and five personal symbols, Mulhollan said.
“A universal symbol might be a broken plastic princess crown to represent Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family this year,” she noted. “One student printed off a copy of the vote-by-mail application to include in his time capsule for a universal symbol of the election. Another student, unfortunately, lost their barn in a fire during 2020, so he brought in a piece of one of the burnt embers to place in his time capsule for a personal symbol.”
Mulhollan said she had the students write about what 2020 meant to them, and list each item they placed in the time capsules, describing the symbolism of each.
“The writing was put on scrolls that we made using empty toilet paper cardboard rolls that were also brought in by our staff,” she added. “Our printer, who works closely with our information technology shops, Mr. Drew Gilhousen, cut white rolls of paper to fit the empty toilet paper rolls, and I hot glued the paper to the cardboard to make the scrolls for them to write on.”
Students can place these scrolls in the time capsules as well, and those will serve as a symbol of the toilet paper shortage in 2020. Staff members also donated Pringles and coffee cans, plastic pretzel tubs, peanut cans and Kool-Aid containers for this project. A student also contributed several shoe boxes.
Betty Heberling, Jeff Tech computer technology career and technical education instructor, also had her students design stickers of universal themes for 2020 to decorate the containers, Mulhollan said.
Gilhousen printed and cut the designs out for the students.
“Many students painted their time capsules and then added the stickers, and some just used the stickers without painting the containers,” Mulhollan said.
Dave Rishell, building trades CTE instructor, instructed one student on how to bury her time capsule — using PVC pipe with end caps.
“I am so lucky to have other staff members who so willingly get involved in helping our students,” Mulhollan said. “That is one of the reasons it is so nice to work with the staff at Jeff Tech. These types of projects are great for any students, but particularly for hands-on learners at Jeff Tech.”