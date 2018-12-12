BIG RUN — Big Run businesses are coming together to offer the first town-wide Christmas celebration for the community.
On Friday and Saturday, businesses throughout the Jefferson County town will offer shopping specials, food, and holiday-related activities for families and children as part of the 2018 Tinsel Tour.
Christine Fox of Harvey’s Country Cupboard said the idea for the event came about in hopes of drawing more people into Big Run.
Katie Harvey, owner of HCC, wanted to help showcase local people and products, as well as bring awareness to Amish businesses in town, Fox said.
“There are a lot of businesses in town that people don’t even know are here,” Fox said. “She wanted to bring the community together.”
Vendors will be active from 4-7 p.m. at Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company on Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, while others open their doors for special offers or holiday treats.
“Breakfast with Santa” will be available at the fire hall from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, where nonperishable and canned goods will be collected for the Big Run Area Food Bank. There is no cost, but donations are appreciated.
Saturday will offer a borough-wide Christmas decorating contest, with four $25 winners, and a reindeer hunt with the Big Run Betas.
Children can hear “Christmas stories with Miss Curtis” from 4-7 p.m. on Friday or 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday at 401 East Main Street. An elf will be visiting the Big Run Post Office, where children can also mail letters to Santa.
For a complete listing of times, visit the Harvey’s Country Cupboard or Big Run Tinsel Tour Facebook pages or call the store at 814-427-6948.
