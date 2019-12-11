BROOKVILLE — A Summerville woman pulled over for excessive window tint on her vehicle was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana on Nov. 29.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Kayla Jayne Aleen Munoz, 18, of Summerville, on Dec. 2 including eight counts of possession of marijuana, nine counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructed window, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer conducted a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle with tinted windows that appeared darker than the legal limit of 70 percent. During the stop, Munoz told police she had taken the tint off the driver’s window, and broken the window in the process. She also said she didn’t have the money to get the other windows fixed.
While talking with Munoz the officer reportedly could smell marijuana from inside the vehicle and questioned her about it. She told the officer her friend had just been in her car and had been smoking it, but the officer said it was the smell of unburnt marijuana.
The officer had Munoz and her teenage brother exit the vehicle so he could search it. While getting out, Munoz allegedly asked how much trouble she would be in, and reportedly admitted to having marijuana in the car. She told the officer where it was as he began to search the car.
The officer also allegedly found a rainbow glass pipe with marijuana in it, and a gold purse belonging to Munoz that had a pill inside. The pill was later identified as amphetamine or dextroamphetamine, which is used to treat narcolepsy and ADHD. Munoz reportedly denied knowing what the pill was or having a prescription for the drug. The officer also found a plastic box containing burned and unburned marijuana joints, and the bag of marijuana in the backseat Munoz had told him about.
The bag from the backseat is reported to have sandwich bags which contained individual packages of marijuana, which Munoz allegedly said she uses to divide for herself for upcoming days. The officer told Munoz it looked like she was separating it to sell it. The officer also found several other items related to the marijuana, including a grinder and wrapping papers.
Munoz has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 7 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.