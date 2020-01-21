DuBOIS — Treasure Lake Property Owners Association has announced that Amy Dubé has joined the organization as the marketing manager.
“I am truly looking forward to being part of the TLPOA management team,” Dubé said. “As a property owner myself, I love Treasure Lake and the direction our community is moving. I am very excited to be able to contribute to the continued betterment and growth of our community.”
A business administration and marketing graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Dubé has more than 16 years of experience working with many different types of businesses and organizations.
Over the years, she has assisted in the development and execution of marketing plans across all channels of advertising and marketing.
A lifelong resident of the area, Dubé moved to Treasure Lake in 2011. She said she loves everything Treasure Lake has to offer and raising her young children in the community.
As marketing manager, Dubé said she will work to support and promote the strategic objectives of Treasure Lake as a community and its businesses. Treasure Lake is a dynamic and beautiful community that has a lot to offer, she said, and she will work to communicate that with Treasure Lake residents and the outside world.