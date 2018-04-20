DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Property Owners Association and the Northpoint Fire Co. will celebrate the designation of Treasure Lake as an official Firewise Community next month with a special event.
The Sandy Township Supervisors have approved a resolution declaring May 6 as the official Northpoint Fire Company Treasure Lake Firewise Community Day.
The event will start with a ceremony to officially recognize the designation, and highlight the role of fire and emergency services in providing critical safety support for the Treasure Lake community.
“The TLPOA and various emergency service agencies have worked for over a year to obtain this prestigious designation for the community,” reads a letter to the township from the TLPOA.
The goals of the program are:
- To reduce the vulnerability of the populace and property of Treasure Lake residences to injury and loss resulting from wild land fires.
- To provide prompt and effective fire suppression.
- To effectively educate residents regarding their responsibilities for the prevention of wild fire in Treasure Lake.
“Attending this event will help you learn how the Firewise Community program is of benefit to Treaqsure Lake property owners,” the letter said. “We are proud to become the largest community with this special designation in Pennsylvania.”
The event, which will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 6 at the Lakeview Lodge and Conference Center in Treasure Lake, will feature displays and activities for families to learn directly from emergency service providers about how the agencies operate to make Treasure Lake a safer community.
There will be demonstrations and activities for families and children, fire trucks, police and emergency vehicles to tour, and safety information will be available.
Residents can sign up to obtain a free home smoke detector, have children learn firefighter skills, purchase an emergency ham radio receiver or a fire extinguisher (try them out first), talk with Treasure Lake Security Department and Clearfield County Sheriff Department staff and meet Smokey the Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.