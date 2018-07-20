DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association is proposing to build a new comfort center at the Cayman Landing Campground.
At Tuesday’s Sandy Township Planning Commission meeting, members reviewed a land development plan submitted by KTH Architects on behalf of the TLPOA for the property located in Cayman Landing Campground, Section 19, Lots 1184 and 1185.
The TLPOA proposes a new 24 foot, 8 inch by 54 foot, 8 inch comfort center, Zoning Officer Jim Keck said.
“The comfort center will contain a laundry area with eight Unisex bathrooms with showers,” Keck said.
The parcel is zoned Planned Residential Development.
They tabled the approval and are requesting the following information from KTH:
— State Department of Environmental Protection approval had been given for additional sewage.
— Sewer line extension approval by DEP.
— Recorded numbered lots in Section 19 be used for a semi-commercial use.
Drawings will need to show parking.
If it is determined that the numbered lots can be used for the proposed development, the lots will need to be consolidated and a PRD amendment will need to be approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors.
The planning commission requested the information be provided before the next meeting on Aug. 21.
Minor subdivision
The planning commission approved the minor subdivision submitted by Lional Alexander, PLS, on behalf of Kay Guthridge for the property located at Wayne Road and Schuffert Road and forward to the supervisors for their action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.