ST. MARYS — Members of Elk County Toastmasters launched their Leadership Recognition Tour on Nov. 1 at the Elk County Humane Society.
“The volunteers and staff at the ECHS are the voice for the voiceless and are prime examples of true leaders. They devote their time and energy for the love and care of animals that have been hurt, lost, abandoned, neglected or abused. That deserves special recognition,” said Toastmasters President Shanda Kelsch.
Elk County Toastmasters will be continuing their Recognition Tour throughout the coming months.
If there is someone who has shown great leadership skills in Elk County, the public is encouraged to nominate them for the Toastmaters Communication Achievement Award by visiting www.elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org. Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 31, with the winner announced in January 2021.
Toastmasters meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month, both online and in-person at St. Boniface School in Kersey. For more information about this and other benefits of becoming a Toastmaster, go to elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.