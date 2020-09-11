HARRISBURG – In remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout Pennsylvania lowered to half-staff at sunrise today, Sept. 11, 2020.
“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the lives lost during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001,” Wolf said. “May their bravery and sacrifice remind us to value our communities and the bonds between every American, and to seek ways to serve one another.”
The American flag is to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
Nineteen years ago today, terrorists hijacked four airplanes, with two crashing into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one crashing into the Pentagon and one crashing into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, about two hours from DuBois.
Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.