REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council announced the April Citizen of the Month during the meeting last week, but were unfortunately unable to present it to the recipient.
Council President Bill Cebulskie named Todd Beers as the citizen of the month, but said because of his work schedule, he would be unable to attend any council meeting on Wednesdays.
“He can’t be present tonight, he works out of town and it would be hard to line him up because he’s out of town every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but we’re going to get it to him,” Cebulskie said.
Beers played a major role in the town receiving the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant the council split between the Reynoldsville Pool and the Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Park Committee.
He grew up in Reynoldsville, and was a graduate of DuBois Area High School in 1994, and from Lycoming College in 1998.
“Todd was very instrumental recently in getting us the $200,000 grant that went to the pool and the War Memorial, and it was all time that he volunteered to the community, so we thought it would be nice to show him some appreciation for his concern for his hometown,” Cebulskie said.
Beers has also assisted with other grant applications.