NEW BETHLEHEM – Supermarket workers have been on the front lines during the pandemic, going to work while the rest of society was urged to stay home. Keeping these essential workers safe has been a concern for the past 10 weeks.
Tom’s Riverside Quality Foods in New Bethlehem has taken the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety recommendations seriously. As a result, check-out lanes feature plastic shields and all employees are masked. A prominent sign in the lobby area notes that face masks must be worn by shoppers inside the store.
The crisis has been lasting longer than most people expected and early enthusiasm for the safety measures is lagging.
“But we have never closed due to the pandemic. Our employees have been supportive of each other and have handled the stress well while taking good care of our customers,” company owner Tom Ray said. “I am proud of all our workers.”
As the only supermarket in a small town, closing down for the duration of the pandemic was never an option. In general, residents are doing their part by masking up and practicing social distancing.
Early on in the pandemic closures, Riverside, like many stores across the nation, experienced shortages in certain items, including toilet paper and bread.
Now, most items are in stock regularly, although some shortages continue to pop up.
“Our shipments are still coming but we will be low in some areas for a while,” Ray said in an earlier interview. “There are multiple issues along the supply chain impacting product availability, from farms in other countries (and California) having enough workers to harvest produce, to a reduced supply of beef and poultry due to the increased demand nationwide.”
When bread was scarce, Riverside turned to its inshore bakeries to meet the demand until the commercial supplies began to catch up.
“We just all need to be patient and not hoard until things get back to normal. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through this together,” he said.