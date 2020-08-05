BROOKVILLE — Tonic of Wildness is a local produce supplier that was started as a project to supply one family with naturally grown food.
When Holly Daniels had her son Nash five years ago, she didn’t realize how much he would change her life.
Shortly after Nash was born, he started having health complications. By 16 months old, he was undergoing tests for colon cancer. He was diagnosed with epilepsy, and the pesticides and chemicals on foods were negatively impacting his health. Daniels decided she needed to make some changes for her family’s wellbeing.
“It’s hard to find good quality food, because our store options are limited and I was driving all the way to Pittsburgh once a week to Whole Foods,” Daniels said.
She wanted to make sure she knew what her family was putting in their body, and what chemicals were involved.
After Nash was born, she left her job at a bank to stay home and get him healthy. Now, she gets to work from home and garden with him all day. She has his epilepsy under control with diet alone, and he loves working with the farm tools and gardening with his mom.
“It was a perfect thing because I quit my job to stay home and get Nash healthy, and my husband has an excavating business, so we have backhoes and dozers and things. Nash has always grown up with that and he loves it,” Daniels said.
Daniels decided to grow her own produce for her family. The first year, she had extra she didn’t want to go to waste, so she sat it on a table at the end of her road on Route 36, between Brookville and Sigel.
People quickly noticed and took the extra vegetables. Seeing this, she prepared to grow more the next year to sell. The stand and the products she offers has grown every year since.
Now, she sells produce as well as starter plants and flowers. She buys and trades some of her products with other farms to keep a good variety at her stand.
“Since Nash is non-verbal we communicate with American Sign language. I try to put up pictures of all the vegetable signs at the stand to help others learn. I think it helps Nash feel included more as well,” Daniels said.
She grows a lot of mushrooms, something most farms around here don’t grow. She uses these to trade with other farms, mainly two in the Sligo/Rimersburg area, because they are a commodity for other farms.
Helping people learn to eat healthy, and providing a good source of food is something Daniels has become very passionate about. She would’ve never believed the turmoil her family went through during Nash’s early years would lead to where she is today.
“It just keeps unfolding, everything I do stemmed from Nash,” Daniels said. “I always tell everyone that your story is your message. I know, in the trenches of Nash’s seizures and the colon testing, I would not have been happy if someone told me that, but I can see that now. Sharing with the community, where good quality food is limited, being able to share his story and what we’re doing here, it just feels like my life mission.”
She holds a certification in nutrition and some advanced herbal certifications. She worked closely with the family’s doctor for the past five years with Nash’s health, and is now employed as a health and wellness coach at the doctor’s office.
“I love it so much because it gives me a day out. I get to talk to adults, but also I get to use Nash’s story to help other people, and I love it. I love talking about nutrition,” Daniels said.
When she started hearing about the virus, Daniels realized this year would be a special year for her stand. She said she wanted to be prepared for whatever the virus caused, and realized others will probably want to be prepared too.
With this in mind, she planted a lot of extra plants for starters in gardens and for growing at her farm as well.
“My husband was home which was a blessing because we got a lot more done, we were able to start a lot more beds. We were preparing for a lot more traffic,” Daniels said.
At the time, she thought the stand might be the family’s main source of income. This has been a much different year for Daniels and her family, but she is happy to have her garden stand open and provide for the community through these unprecedented times.