ST. MARYS — Throughout his many years dedicated to education, Brian Toth has paved the way for many upgrades and programs.
While superintendent of St. Marys Area School District from 2014 through the 2020-21 school year, Toth led $10 million in building upgrades, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor classroom and “overhaul of the district’s network/internet backbone,” he said. He also implemented STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in all buildings; ensured each student received a Chromebook; implemented programs for students in EMT, CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) and volunteer firefighting; partnered with University of Pennsylvania graduate school of education/Penn Literacy Network for “teacher-in-training in instructional strategies, teaching students who live in poverty and social/emotional learning.”
Toth also expanded mental health services, including six family-based counseling teams, three mental-health professionals and a social worker, as well as implemented a workforce coordinator.
He has acquired quite the long resume over the years, receiving awards, serving on several committees and boards and completing many classes and certifications for leaders.
To name a few:
- Toth served as president of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) from 2013-2014; was on the board of governors for PASA from 2007-2021; and served on legislative, resolutions, professional development, research and development PASA committees.
- He was also inducted into the Blair Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame, received the PASA Award for Service to Education in 2011 and an award from the Altoona Blair County Development Corp. for STEM programs at Bellwood-Antis School District.
- He has also served on the St. Marys Community Education Council board of trustees, Pennsylvania Department of Education STEM advisory committee, Pennsylvania School Study Council, Butler County Community College at Brockway’s board of trustees, AASA (The School Superintendents Association), Pennsylvania Local Government’s board of trustees and Blair County Chamber of Commerce’s Regional Business and Schools Investing in Cooperative Solutions Committee, according to Toth.
- While leading the St. Marys and Bellwood-Antis school districts, they were recognized by receiving the bronze medal for education experience form U.S. News and World Report for eight years; twice as being high-achieving and low spending and projected as “highest-achieving growth district” among peers, said Toth.
- In a congressional commendation, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson personally wrote Toth a letter, congratulating him on a “long and successful career” as an educator of more than 38 years, noting that he will be remembered as a “strong and consummate leader.”
- “Your long-running career as an educator and administrator has positively influenced countless individuals over many years,” Thompson wrote in the letter. “As an advocate for quality and specialized programming for rural students, you have implemented new curricula in the SMASD for students to ensure a diverse and quality education.”