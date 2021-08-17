ST. MARYS — After serving as St. Marys Area School District superintendent since 2014, Brian Toth will hand his leader hat over at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Toth started out as a teacher in math and computers from 1983 through 1996, becoming assistant high school principal at Benworth Area School District in 1996, middle school principal at Chartiers Valley School District in 1997 and director of human resources there in 2001.
Toth became superintendent for the first time at Bellwood-Antis School District in 2003, prior to coming to SMASD, he said.
Toth is also an adjunct graduate professor of education and leadership at St. Francis University, California University of Pennsylvania, Penn State World Campus, University of Phoenix and Senior Faculty GSE Penn Literacy Network University of Pennsylvania.
He never planned on becoming a superintendent, Toth said, but over the years, other opportunities arose to achieve certifications and degrees. It soon became clear how very influential the superintendent position is.
“You can make changes within a school system that allow for more opportunities for students, and have a positive impact on students,” he said.
All about the students
His favorite part throughout the years, says Toth, is visiting with students – talking and interacting with them and implementing their ideas.
Above the rest, SMASD students are the beneficiaries of the programs. Seeing students out and about and being successful is majorly rewarding, he said.
“We want them to be prepared when they leave us,” he said. “Our St. Marys students really take advantage of opportunities.”
“When you become an educator, your soul purpose should be working for students. Anyone thinking of going into education should think of it that way.”
Seeing the “ah-ha” moment, when a student understands something they are being taught, means a lot to Toth.
“You’re helping students find their way, and you’re a positive influence,” he said.
Some other special experiences, said Toth, have involved working with state and federal officials for advocacy work, and being a part of the American Association of School Administrators. He recalled walking through the buildings of the U.S. Senate and sitting in a session with U.S. representatives, as well as seeing the “Every Student Succeeds Act” be passed, creating great change, and spending time lobbying in the halls of Congress.
COVID-19When asked about his time as superintendent of SMASD during the COVID-19 pandemic, Toth said he “thrives” on challenges, and has been through numerous emergencies, including a school shooting.
“This takes the cake,” he said of all the challenges he has faced. “You can’t see this – you can’t see a virus spreading. How do you protect against it?”
Despite the uncertainty, the district was vigilant in its cleaning measures, Toth said, and following state guidelines, which changed continuously.
“It was very frustrating for SMASD and the community,” he said, noting that he feels the restrictions should have been more locally-based, not state-wide, placed where cases were higher.
Through this, Toth says he learned a lot about the importance of having a plan.
“The planning and being flexible was a great learning experience,” he said. “You have to go day by day, week to week. You have to be the visionary.”
In March of 2020, SMASD had 180 Chromebooks, and this year, there are 780 of them. The pandemic also gave parents a hard view of teaching, one they weren’t expecting, said Toth. He notes that he hopes parents stay involved in their child’s learning. With all of the different platforms, parents have more access to their education now.
For a long time, Toth says he has believed everyone should be exposed to an online course.
“Although you can’t replace the in-person teacher, it was an experience they needed to have,” he said.
Online classes and platforms will always be here to stay, said Toth, and can offer more opportunities for students. He noted that he wrote a mathematics course for college students, and knows what time and effort that takes.
“I’m very proud of the (SMASD) staff altogether,” he said. “They were very focused on the students, and our teachers put their best foot forward.”
Toth added that the SMASD board of directors has always been “top notch,” too, always having the students’ best interest in mind.
“You become a big extended family,” he said. “We don’t always agree, but we work it out. We all do our best for the kids.”
Welcoming a new superintendent
Harley Davidson Ramsey will act as the new SMASD superintendent effective Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 1, 2026, according to the meeting agenda in March, 2021.
“He already has his own vision – where he wants to take certain programs,” said Toth. “He’s very motivated.”
Toth has all of the confidence in Ramsey, since their goals are identical – to have programs that benefit the students, and create successful, quality graduates.
This isn’t goodbye, though. Toth’s plans are to stay in St. Marys, spending time with his wife and grandchildren, and doing adjunct work for universities. This will “keep his hand in teaching,” he said, and he also enjoys working with adult students.
Toth is also the parent to Brooklyn, a highly-anticipated SMASD therapy Goldendoodle in training. Toth promises she will still be visiting schools with him, and will greet students during their first week.