ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth, in partnership with Forecast5, presented the “State of the SMASD” findings at Monday evening’s meeting.
The district’s low-income student percentage, 39.36 precent, has risen since 2014, but is lower in comparison to some of its peer districts, including Clearfield Area School District at 44.90 percent. Toth noted that SMASD is seeing more economically-disadvantaged and special education students, according to the data.
Over the course of 2020, general SMASD enrollment has gone down. Operating expenditures per student in 2019 was $13,710, said Toth.
SMASD shows an average fund balance of 24.2 percent of revenue for general funds for 2019, according to the data. SMAD’s average teacher salary in 2020 was $61,616, which is on the lower end in comparison to its peer districts.
In 2019, SMASD came in at 50.7 percent in English Language Arts, compared to an average of 64.29 percent, and 41.1 percent in mathematics, compared to an average of 50.84 percent, according to the data.
Proposed budget 2021-22
Business Manager Ginger Williams presented a proposed budget plan to the board Monday, touching on local, state and federal revenue, expenses and other points.
The district’s three largest expenses are:
- Salaries: $13,035,298
- Benefits: $8,972,892
- Other services (such as tuition and transportation): $3,250,400
As well as:
- Professional services: $1,246,650
- Property services: $1,995,862
- Supplies (which includes utilities and software): $1,079,850
Proposed budget revenue: $28,554,402
Williams said through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, SMASD has been able to purchase 750 Chromebooks, hire six new teachers for virtual instruction, fund summer programs, technology and UVC sanitizers, using $1,135,880. Another $2,320,497 is used for the alternate education program.