ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth’s monthly board report included an update on his meeting with the district’s substitute provider, ESS (Education and Staffing and Management Solution), to discuss contract renewal.
“They are doing a fine job during the pandemic,” said Toth to the board of administrators at Monday evening’s meeting. “They have been working hard to find people to fill positions.”
ESS proposed a three-year contract extension to SMASD, he said, with a 50-cent increase per person per day, taking the current rate of $131.90 up to $132.40. If it’s a support staff position, a 25-cent increase.
The issue of not having enough substitute teachers throughout COVID-19 was brought up by a visitor at the February SMASD meeting.
According to Toth, the district had 37 substitute teachers on its list last year, all of whom are not substitute teaching this year. Seventeen of them on this year’s list have “never came into our buildings this year,” he said.
Toth also commended the district teachers who have offered to fill in or have given up their prep periods to lend a hand.
Finding substitutes comes with much focus and human resources paperwork, Toth noted.
“I’d certainly recommend extending the contract over the next three years,” he said.
Toth requested data and a substitute fill rate on paper from ESS, he said, and will have more data for board members prior to the April meeting.