There were many horns honking, activated by curious children at Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck, an annual event hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and several area businesses at the DuBois Walmart parking lot.
Touch-A-Truck gives families and other community members a chance to view and explore a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks and emergency vehicles, and children are given an opportunity to climb on, honk horns, ‘drive and explore’ on them as well, said chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
Though no one was turned away, admission was one canned or non-perishable food item for a local pantry in need. This year’s donations were to be given to the DuBois Salvation Army, said August.
Melissa Martin of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. said the company initially brought the Touch-A-Truck idea to the chamber in 2008. Hawbaker operates 21 quarries and seven asphalt production facilities across Pennsylvania, including DuBois, and in southern New York. Its services include asphalt paving, road construction, gas well service and construction as well as engineering design services.
The event started in State College and Hawbaker expanded it to DuBois later. Martin said former chamber Executive Director Nancy Micks “took it and ran with it” and then August did the same when she became the chamber’s executive director.
“Today we have about 25 to 30 vehicles at the event,” said Martin. “The kids look forward to it. I do flyers for the elementary schools and as soon as the kids get them at school, they are excited about it, the parents tell me.”
The event was held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and it was non-stop horn honking.
“Every year, I swear I’m going to bring ear plugs,” joked Martin.
About four or five years ago, Touch-A-Truck started the food drive for a local pantry, something Martin said is a nice addition.
“It’s nice because it gives the community a chance to give back as well,” said Martin.
As always, the event included fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles, in addition to construction vehicles.
“It can plant the seed for the kids like ‘hey, when I grow up’ I can do something like this, I can be a police officer, I can be a tri-axle driver,’” said Martin.
August expressed appreciation to the many businesses and organizations which took time to bring their vehicles to the event.
“The kids loved it and we recieved many nice compliments,” said August. “Watch for Touch-A-Truck again next year.”