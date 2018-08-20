DuBOIS — Any company or organization which has a unique truck or vehicle that they would like to display is invited to participate in an upcoming Touch a Truck event, according to Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August.
The chamber, with several area businesses, will host Touch a Truck, an annual event, Sunday, Sept. 16, at the DuBois Walmart from 1-4 p.m.
“The event is to display a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks, emergency vehicles, and fun ‘stuff’ for kids to climb on, honk horns, ‘drive’ and explore,” said August.
This is a free event for the entire family, she said.
The deadline for registration of vehicles is Wednesday, Sept. 5.
For more information, contact the DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010.
