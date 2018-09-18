DuBOIS — The weather was perfect for Sunday’s annual Touch a Truck event in the parking lot of the DuBois Walmart, according to Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August.
“There were a total of 22 units, and approximately 300-plus kids, ages infant to 12, that came through,” said August, who estimated there were 600 or more people in attendance when including the adults.
Any company or organization which has a unique truck or vehicle that they would like to display was invited to participate in Touch a Truck.
“The event is to display a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks, emergency vehicles, and fun ‘stuff’ for kids to climb on, honk horns, ‘drive’ and explore,” said August, noting she heard honking for more than three hours straight.
“The kids were excited,” she said.
Admission was a canned food or non-perishable item to be donated to a local food pantry.
“Overall, it was a really great event this year and kids were well behaved,” said August.
In addition to the chamber, the event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and several area businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.