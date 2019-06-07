BROCKWAY — It takes about six months to prepare for the Tour de Brockway Race that is a part of that community’s annual Fourth of July celebration, according to Director Terry Maher.
“The major thing with any kind of top-notch bike race that you want to put together is the organization. Some people think you can snap your fingers on July 4 and there’s the race. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way,” Maher said, going on to express his appreciation to the volunteers who are integral to the race.
Maher said he became race director approximately 15 years ago when the previous directors stepped down. He said he reached out to Paula DuBois of the DuBois YMCA for help.
“She became my mentor and teacher for the first two years as the race director of the Tour de Brockway and now we are also good friends. I can still bounce questions off of her due to her wealth of knowledge in the organization of all types of events staged at the YMCA. She has been a great teacher in event organization,” Maher said.
He said volunteers help with getting registration forms organized, as well as helping with registration on race day and getting the race supplies to Brockway High School where the race starts.
Maher said each year the race changes and the volunteers have to be able to be flexible. He also noted that the organizers have to make things interesting to keep attracting riders.
He said safety is one of the biggest things that attracts riders to the race and thanked the Falls Creek, Horton Township and Brockway Fire Departments for the job they do to ensure a safe environment for the event.
“They are our front men, they man all of the key intersections and act as our road marshals. They make sure that the race is safe. That is one of the things I hear from our riders year after year, how safe our race is,” Maher said.
He said the Brockway Police Chief sets the pace for the 21.5 mile event with a patrol car each year. He said the Brockway Ambulance crew follows the race in case of any safety or health issues during the race.
Brockway High School, in addition to being the starting point for the race also serves as its headquarters.
“That is a big selling point for out-of-state riders, that they can use the facilities before and after the race,” Maher said.
Maher said the race travels through three townships and the borough of Brockway. He said the course was originally 12 miles but has grown over the years to 21.5 miles. He said riders wanted more variety in the course, so rolling hills, hill climbs and flat spaces were added.
Maher said the race is unique as it features multiple categories, such as road bikes and mountain bike hybrids among others, in one race. A total of 53 awards are presented on race day.
“Everybody is kind of happy that they all get a shot of winning something on race day,” Maher said.
The Fourth of July Tour de Brockway race will start at the Brockway High School at 11 a.m. Any questions can be directed to Terry Maher at 814-590-3236 or at tmaher0737@windstream.net