DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided more details of a public telephone survey which was recently conducted to gauge public interest in a proposed consolidation with the City of DuBois.
The survey was conducted by Majority Communications from Harrisburg from May 10 through May 13 and included 193 registered voters from the township and 125 from DuBois, said Arbaugh. He said there were an additional 82 phone calls made to residents (for a total of 400 calls). These 82 weren’t surveyed with all of the questions. They were asked if they were familiar with the plan to consolidate the local governments of DuBois City and Sandy Township. If they answered no, the call was terminated. The 82 in question answered no. The consulting firm recommended ending the call if they weren’t familiar with the plan to consolidate. They believed this would provide the best information and most accurate results.
“The survey was only designed to mirror the electorate and model party registration in Sandy Township,” said Arbaugh.
A series of questions was asked, including:
- Do you generally have a positive or negative view on consolidation?
- Do you believe the plan to consolidate could make the governments more efficient?
- Do you believe the plan to consolidate will save residents money?
- And if you had to vote today, would you vote to consolidate the two local governments?
Arbaugh said the results for Sandy Township showed:
- 54 percent had a positive view of consolidation;
- 31 percent had a negative view of consolidation and 15 percent were undecided.
- 52 percent of the surveyed residents thought this government would be more efficient.
- 32 percent thought it wouldn’t be more efficient and 16 percent were unsure.
- 39 percent of Sandy Township thought that they wouldn’t save money from a consolidation process.
- 37 percent felt they would save money and 24 percent were unsure.
“And then lastly, one of the most important ones, I think, were that 49 percent of the residents would vote yes to consolidate if asked today,” said Arbaugh. “Thirty-three percent would vote no, and 18 percent were unsure how they would vote.”
In a previously published Courier Express article, the survey revealed that 65 percent of city residents would vote in favor of consolidation. It showed that 20 percent of DuBois residents and 33 percent of township residents would vote against consolidating the two governments, with the remaining percentage undecided. Among the residents surveyed, a majority had a positive view on consolidation and 2:1 believe that consolidation will make the local governments more efficient.
The estimated cost to conduct the survey was $5,000, which was split between the two municipalities.
After Arbaugh’s presentation, the supervisors voted, 4-1, not to move forward with the consolidation process, citing the results of the survey. Supervisor Sam Mollica opposed not continuing with the process.
For consolidation to have happen between the two municipalities, a ballot question would need to be placed to residents of both Sandy Township and DuBois.