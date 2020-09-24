DuBOIS — A tractor-trailer crashed in front of the Salem United Methodist Church located at 2044 Carson Hill Road near DuBois Wednesday morning in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
“I was in the garage. I opened the door to a cloud of dust when I heard it (truck) sliding after he (driver) tipped over, hit the fence and mailboxes,” said John Balliet, who lives in the parsonage next to the church with his wife, the Rev. Kendra Balliet, pastor of the Salem UMC.
The driver was reportedly trapped in the truck and had to be extricated by emergency personnel at the scene, including state police and the Brady Township Fire Department.
Reports at the scene indicated that the driver was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Although the accident damaged the mailboxes, the front sign, fence, pavement and landscaping in front of the church, John and Kendra Balliet are thankful it didn’t damage the church building as well.
It’s the sixth accident that has happened at the church. The existing church was rebuilt in 2012, after a log truck had hit the former church building and knocked it off its foundation.
Kendra Balliet said the accident will not hinder the drive-through chicken barbecue scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. Each dinner contains half of a chicken, choice of two sides, roll, and dessert. Sides include macaroni salad, potato salad, cole slaw, and baked beans. The event, and cost of the meal, will benefit the church ministries.
Additional details about the accident were unavailable at press time Wednesday.