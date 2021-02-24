BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents reflected on the mass COVID-19 testing sight held at the beginning of the month, and gave an update to the county’s COVID-19 status Tuesday.
Zents said the site tested 80 people, having to shorten the weekend by a day and a half because of inclement weather. These 80 people came from six different counties; Armstrong, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, Jefferson, and one from Philadelphia County when they saw it advertised on interstate message boards.
There were 71 negatives tests, and nine positive tests from the site, Zents said. Of the positive tests, two were in 5-12 year olds, one in 19-24 year olds, four were in 25-49 year olds, and two in 50-64 year olds. There were no positives in the 65 and older age range, but there were 23 who tested negative.
“I want to thank Bob Shaffer, and the staff from the airport for allowing us to use that facility. It worked out very well for us,” Zents said.
Zents said that for the most part, the county has been reporting single digit cases through February.
“I want to thank the residents of the county for taking and doing their part, the wearing a mask, the social distancing, and good hygiene measures. We couldn’t do this without that, and I’m pretty happy with where we’re at right now. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re getting close to that light,” Zents said.
He ended by saying that this has been a year-long process, and the mental health aspect of it is a true concern. He encouraged people to check on their friends and neighbors and make sure they’re doing OK.