DuBOIS — Though it was postponed until the summer, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s “springtime” tradition of washing down the city streets took place Sunday night.
Crews from all of the five companies throughout the city participated in washing all of the main thoroughfares and sidewalks, according to Fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
The tradition of washing down the streets extends back well beyond 60 years, said Mitchell, noting some years they’ve even done it in the rain and threatening snowflakes.
Despite the pandemic, Mitchell said it was important for the the fire department to continue the tradition.
“We still wanted to do it because it’s a great event for the downtown DuBois business owners and residents,” said Mitchell.
In addition, the wash down also serves as training for the firefighters. It’s a good time for some of the younger members to get time running the hose lines, and pump operators get the opportunity to pump.
Mitchell estimated that approximately 100 firefighters participated.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio thanked Mitchell and the DuBois Fire Department for keeping this tradition alive and said he hopes it continues for many more years.
The wash down usually coincides with the Downtown DuBois Inc.’s annual spring cleanup which was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.