DuBOIS — Traffic and speeding concerns were the focus of a large part of Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
During the public comments section, Patrick Raymond implored the council to do something about excessive speeding on South Brady Street and adjacent streets. He said drivers have reached 95 mph in a 25 mph zone, endangering themselves and others, particularly pedestrians.
“Take a look. See for yourself,” he said.
Told that Pennsylvania law does not allow municipalities to use radar to enforce speeding laws, Raymond professed incredulity and vowed to organize a petition drive and grassroots effort to convince the Legislature, which has been considering the latest bill to permit radar use since 2015, to take final action.
He promised that he will contact state Sen. Joe Scarnati and state Reps. Matt Gabler and Tommy Sankey. “When I go after something,” he said, “I don’t stop until I get it.”
Later in the meeting, the council voted to instruct Solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare an amendment to the city ordinance that will ban heavy truck traffic on Main Street and DuBois Street, except for local deliveries.
Main-DuBois streets had been a state highway but was “turned back” to the city a couple of years ago. The city is doing extensive work on the streets, including repaving. Officials do not want to see damage by “through” trucks using that route as a shortcut to avoid the traffic lights on Route 219.
The vote was 3-1, with Mayor Gary Gilbert voting “no.”
In a related action, the council instructed City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to begin the process of surveying residents along Main Street about how they would feel if the city eliminated parking on that street.
Councilman Randy Schmidt said most if not all the residents along the street have access to off-street parking. “While we’re doing Main Street, let’s do it right and make it no parking,” he said.
Smoking in the park
The council directed Suplizio and his staff to survey the City Park grounds and identify locations for designated “no smoking” areas if the council decides to ban smoking in the park.
No dogs in the park?
Suplizio asked the council to think about the pros and cons of prohibiting dogs in city park. He said there were two or three dog bite incidents in the park during Community Days and cleaning up after dogs is an ongoing, unpleasant chore for city workers.
Hi, I’m Dan
The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s new manager, Dan Bowman, visited the council to introduce himself.
Originally from Ebensburg, he spent three years at Penn State DuBois and was a member of the Small College World Series baseball championship team.
He noted that Showers Field, compared to any facilities anywhere, is without peer.
Schmidt, who is actively involved in Little League baseball and softball, said the newly opened Heindl Field is drawing rave reviews, too.
Some girls’ softball teams have asked to be scheduled at that field rather than have a game at their home field during the All-Star playoffs. One team opted to delay its staring time until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, after two Challenger games, rather than play earlier at home.
Liquor license transfer
The council adopted a resolution supporting the transfer of a liquor license to Charlie’s Restaurant on North Main Street.
Charles Kutsel told the council that he acquired the license at an online auction by the state, which had repossessed it from an Irvona establishment.
He said the license is vital to his prospects for having a successful business.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, 11-8 Monday through Thursday and 11-10 on Fridays and Saturdays. It will serve everything from pizza, subs and hoagies to steak and seafood. It has seating for 92 and will include a New York-style deli in the front portion of the business.
The council held a public hearing on the transfer prior to its regular meeting, during which it approved the transfer.
Next meeting
Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh was excused from Monday’s meeting.
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 5, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Music Fest begins
The 2018 Music Fest concert series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in DuBois Memorial Park when The Vagabonds take the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.